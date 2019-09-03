5 hotel managers booked for violating marriage act in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police have registered cases against managers of five hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and marriage acts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The police have registered cases against managers of five hotels on charges of violation of one-dish and marriage acts.

Police spokesman told APP on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and AC Sadar conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel Monday night and found five of those including Shada, Crown, Grand Marquee, Paradise Marquee and Executive Marquee on Canal Road violating one-dish and marriage act.

The ACs reported violation to the area police. Therefore, the police registered cases against hotel managers Muhammad Shehzad, Fazal Hussain, Muhammad Shafiq, Shahid Iqbal and Sohail while further investigation is under progress.