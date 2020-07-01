5 hotels sealed over anti-coronavirus SOPs violation

):AC (city) Syed Ayyub Ansari sealed five hotels including two shops over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in different areas of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :AC (city) Syed Ayyub Ansari sealed five hotels including two shops over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in different areas of the city.

Official source said here on Wednesday, the team sealed Al-Aziz hotel on Samundri road, Hazara Hotel canal offices, Adil Bar BQ D-type colonyand two shops.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on them.