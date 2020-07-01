5 Hotels Sealed Over Anti-coronavirus SOPs Violation
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :AC (city) Syed Ayyub Ansari sealed five hotels including two shops over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs in different areas of the city.
Official source said here on Wednesday, the team sealed Al-Aziz hotel on Samundri road, Hazara Hotel canal offices, Adil Bar BQ D-type colonyand two shops.
He also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on them.