5-hour Travel To Manchester Belies Nawaz's Fresh Medical Report: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday took a dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif for submitting another bogus medical report in the court to justify his prolonged stay in London on medical grounds

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif visited a factory near Manchester after travelling from London by a car for four to five hours. But, he could not return to Pakistan in an air ambulance.

He said Nawaz Sharif visit to factory belied the fresh medical report which apparently recommended him to avoid travelling.

>