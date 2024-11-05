5 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown on Tuesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held Hammad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was confiscated from Ahsan.
Similarly, Sadiqabad police apprehended Hashim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
Following operation, Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Wajul islam.
Additionally, Kalar Syedan Police arrested Miraj and recovered 01 rifle 9mm from him. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams efforts stated that strict action will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.
