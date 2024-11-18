5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan Police held Talha and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge Police apprehended Zahid and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30-bore was confiscated from Abdul Ghaffar.

While, Saddar Wah Police nabbed Sajjad and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Saadullah.

Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that strict action against illegal arms will be continued and such anti social elements would be held accountable.

Likewise, police have arrested 04 drug dealers and recovered more than 4 kg drugs from their possession.

Saddar Wah Police recovered 1.6 kg drug from Ahmed Rizwan.

Similarly, Jatali Police recovered 1.4 kg drug from Umar Sultan and 560 grams of hashish from Mubeen.

Additionally, Wah Cantt Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from Aqib.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan