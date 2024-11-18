5 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested, More Than 04 Kg Drugs Recovered
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.
According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan Police held Talha and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his possession.
Similarly, Westridge Police apprehended Zahid and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30-bore was confiscated from Abdul Ghaffar.
While, Saddar Wah Police nabbed Sajjad and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from him.
Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Saadullah.
Police have registered separate cases against the suspects and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs said that strict action against illegal arms will be continued and such anti social elements would be held accountable.
Likewise, police have arrested 04 drug dealers and recovered more than 4 kg drugs from their possession.
Saddar Wah Police recovered 1.6 kg drug from Ahmed Rizwan.
Similarly, Jatali Police recovered 1.4 kg drug from Umar Sultan and 560 grams of hashish from Mubeen.
Additionally, Wah Cantt Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from Aqib.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's children: Azma Bokha ..4 minutes ago
-
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes4 minutes ago
-
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties4 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed4 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Boxer Waseem discuss international championship hosting4 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at NADRA office4 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two peddlers, recovers drugs4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry pays tribute to late Senator Ilyas Bilour16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal entry of vehicles underway16 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan16 minutes ago