Open Menu

5 Illegal Arms Holders Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

5 illegal arms holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, City police held Qaiser and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Qasim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Wah police nabbed three illegal arms holders namely Ikram, Sami and Mahaz and recovered three pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that action will continue against those possessing illegal weapons, the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

10 minutes ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

1 hour ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

5 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan