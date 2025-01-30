5 Illegal Arms Owners Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Five accused were arrested on Thursday from different areas of the Rawalpindi district for having illegal arms and ammunition.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Bani Police held two accused Hamza and Abdul Rehman, and recovered a 30 bore pistol from both of them.
Similarly, the Airport Police also nabbed two accused Asher Siddique and Naeem on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol each from them.
Likewise, the Taxila Police too netted accused Faisal with a 30 bore pistol.
Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police conducted search operations in different areas, and took into custody 10 accused for violation of the Tenancy Act. The accused included Abdul Wahab, Sherdil, Nisar Ahmed, Obaidullah, Fawad, Faheem, Zeeshan, Shabbir, Jawad and Anisur Rehman.
