Open Menu

5 Illegal Arms Owners Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

5 illegal arms owners arrested

Five accused were arrested on Thursday from different areas of the Rawalpindi district for having illegal arms and ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Five accused were arrested on Thursday from different areas of the Rawalpindi district for having illegal arms and ammunition.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Bani Police held two accused Hamza and Abdul Rehman, and recovered a 30 bore pistol from both of them.

Similarly, the Airport Police also nabbed two accused Asher Siddique and Naeem on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol each from them.

Likewise, the Taxila Police too netted accused Faisal with a 30 bore pistol.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police conducted search operations in different areas, and took into custody 10 accused for violation of the Tenancy Act. The accused included Abdul Wahab, Sherdil, Nisar Ahmed, Obaidullah, Fawad, Faheem, Zeeshan, Shabbir, Jawad and Anisur Rehman.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

4 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

8 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

8 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

9 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

12 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

12 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

12 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan