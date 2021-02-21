5 illegal colonies, 3 plots sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies and 3 residential plots for violating by-laws in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

FDA spokesman said on Sunday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya found that 5 residential schemes including Fatima Garden at Sitiana Road, Subhan Garden at Sargodha Road, Motor Garden Block of Motorway City, one housing colony near Lahore Bypass Khurarianwala and one housing scheme near Chenab Mills were developed without any prior approval.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team under supervision of Estate Officer sealed premises of these colonies and demolished their illegal structures.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed 3 residential plots including 37-RSR-X, 38-RSR-X and 39-RSR-X in Madina Town as their owners had started their commercial construction without their commercialization.

The FDA has also warned owners of the illegal colonies and plots to complete codel requirements beforestart of plot sale in residential schemes and commercial construction on the plots, otherwise, they wouldbe sent behind bars.