5 illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing societies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

An FDA spokesman said on Sunday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked status of various residential schemes and found Zahra Town, Lyallpur City, Gulberg City, Sadiq Town and Tayyabah Town in Tandlianwala illegal as these colonies were developed without completing code requirements and prior permission of the department.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of these colonies in addition to demolishing their structures and sales offices. The developers of these colonies were warned to get their schemes legalized before selling any plot in it, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.