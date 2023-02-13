5 illegal godowns sealed, owners arrested in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed five illegal godowns in residential areas of the city and arrested their owner here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed five illegal godowns in residential areas of the city and arrested their owner here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan had received complaints about the operation of commercial activities in residential area of Kohati Gate, due to which the residents were facing severe hardships.

Taking notice of the situation, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rao Hasham, who along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Junaid Shah conducted a raid on the area wherein godowns were set up inside the houses and trading activities were going on there.

The officers of district administration expressed anguish over the situation and after sealing five godowns also arrested their owners to initiate further legal proceedings against them.

Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has directed the officers of district administration to keep a strict check on commercial activities in residential areas and take action against them.

He has also appealed to the general public to register their complaints regarding trading activities in residential areas with the Control Room on telephone No.091-9211338.