5 illegal housing colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed offices and demolished structures at five illegal housing societies on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed offices and demolished structures at five illegal housing societies on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team took action in Lyallpur City, Modern Smart City phase-IV, Canal Valley, Model City Bungalows and additional locality Chak No 89-RB.

The operation was supervised by the Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Mian Shahzad Qamar.