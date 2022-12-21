5 illegal housing colonies sealed, structures demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 5 illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures in different parts of the district.

FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of various housing schemes and found 5 colonies including Wadi Ismaeel, al-Noor City, Naveed Park of Chak No.218 and Azafi Abadi of Dasoha, illegal.

The colonies were developed without completing code requirements, therefore, the FDA enforcement team under the supervision Estate Officer sealed the sales offices and premises of the colonies after demolishing their structures and boundary walls.

Developers of the colonies were also directed to get their schemes legalized before selling any plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed 5 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colonyfor carrying out commercial construction without paying commercialization fee.

Those plots were sealed include K-466, L-601, L-541, L-414 and L-542, he added.