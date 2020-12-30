5 illegal petrol pumps sealed

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Sara Tawab Wednesday sealed five illegal petrol pumps and also arrested 7 people in the area of Hattrar police station.

According to the details, Sara Tawab along with SHO Hattar police station Cadet Muhammad Nawaz raided on unregistered and illegal petrol pumps and sealed five of them.

Police also arrested seven accused involved in illegal petrol selling.

From Farooqia to Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) AC Khanpur and police also inspected three hotels.

While talking at the occasion AC Khanpur Sara Tawab said that the illegal business of petrol selling was dangerous and people involved were playing with the lives of the masses.