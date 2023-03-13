5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

District Administration Abbottabad Monday on the complaints of the residents of Ghumawan village sealed five illegal stone crushing plants that were violating the environment protection act and were polluting the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Monday on the complaints of the residents of Ghumawan village sealed five illegal stone crushing plants that were violating the environment protection act and were polluting the area.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem inspected the sealed five illegal stone-crushing plants that were emitting pollution and violating the environment protection act.

The district administration of Abbottabad received many complaints about the illegal stone-crushing plants in Ghumawan and a delegation of the residents also met with the deputy commissioner of Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal and discussed the matter in detail.

To eradicate the public complaints AC Saqlain Saleem inspected the stone-crushing plants and found them violating the environment protection act and sealed them.

While talking to the people of the village Saqlain Saleem said that the district administration would not allow anybody to start or continue illegal stone crushing, he also announced continued action against illegals and violations of environment stone crushing plants.