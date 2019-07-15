5 Including 2 Women Die, Jeep Plunges Into Ravine
Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:25 PM
Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A Jeep fall into a ravine in Muzaffarabad and 5 people including 2 women died while one baby girl got injured.According to reports a speedy Jeep plunged into a ravine while negotiating a dangerous turn in Kamardanga Muzaffarabad.
As a result 5 people including 2 women of the same family died and a baby girl sustained injuries. Locals shifted them to hospital on their own.