5 Including 2 Women Die, Jeep Plunges Into Ravine

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:25 PM

A Jeep fall into a ravine in Muzaffarabad and 5 people including 2 women died while one baby girl got injured.According to reports a speedy Jeep plunged into a ravine while negotiating a dangerous turn in Kamardanga Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A Jeep fall into a ravine in Muzaffarabad and 5 people including 2 women died while one baby girl got injured.According to reports a speedy Jeep plunged into a ravine while negotiating a dangerous turn in Kamardanga Muzaffarabad.

As a result 5 people including 2 women of the same family died and a baby girl sustained injuries. Locals shifted them to hospital on their own.

