5 including 2 women die, minor girl injured as jeep plunges into ravine

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : At least 5 people including 2 women of a same family Monday were killed and a minor girl sustained injured after a jeep skidded of the road and plunged into a deep ravine in AJK 's metropolis.

The area police, when contacted, confirmed to APP that a speedy private Jeep plunged into the ravine while negotiating a sharp turn in Kamar Danga village near Muzaffarabad leaving five of its occupants including 2 women of the same family died on way to the hospital besides injuring of a baby girl.

Locals shifted the ill-fated persons including injured baby to the nearby hospital on their own, according to the eye witnesses .