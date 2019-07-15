5 Including 2 Women Die, Minor Girl Injured As Jeep Plunges Into Ravine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:58 PM
At least 5 people including 2 women of a same family Monday were killed and a minor girl sustained injured after a jeep skidded of the road and plunged into a deep ravine in AJK's metropolis
The area police, when contacted, confirmed to APP that a speedy private Jeep plunged into the ravine while negotiating a sharp turn in Kamar Danga village near Muzaffarabad leaving five of its occupants including 2 women of the same family died on way to the hospital besides injuring of a baby girl.
Locals shifted the ill-fated persons including injured baby to the nearby hospital on their own, according to the eye witnesses .