5 Including Street Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The Defence police on Saturday apprehended five accused including street criminals, Gutka/Mawa dealers and seller of stolen parts of vehicle.

According to Superintendent of Police Clifton Imran Mirza, street criminals Akaash son of Anwar Masih and Arsalan son of Sabir were arrested after chase and recovered a snatched wallet, a mobile phone, cash Rs13,500 and a 30-bore pistol with three rounds.

Gutka/Mawa dealers Waseem son of Saif ur Rehman and Abdul Waheed son of Riasat Ali were arrested from Qayyumabad C-Area and huge quantity of Gutka/Mawa was recovered from their possession.

In another action on a tip off, Javed son of Yousuf was arrested and stolen parts of vehicles and engine and batteries were recovered from his possession.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

