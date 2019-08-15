5 Indian troops killed, 3 Pak soldiers martyred in exchange of fire along LoC

As many as three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom after Indian troops increased firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom after Indian troops increased firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Thursday.

The ISPR DG, in a tweet, said the Pakistan armed forces, in a counter attack, killed five Indian soldiers and injured several others, besides damaging their bunkers.

He termed the firing from Indian side an attempt to divert attention from precarious situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.