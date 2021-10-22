UrduPoint.com

5 Industrial Units Sealed, 169 Vehicles Challaned Causing Environmental Pollution

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:38 AM

The environment protection department has sealed five industrial units, challaned 169 vehicles and got registered FIRs against 53 brick kiln owners over causing air and environmental pollution during last seven days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The environment protection department has sealed five industrial units, challaned 169 vehicles and got registered FIRs against 53 brick kiln owners over causing air and environmental pollution during last seven days.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said that the department has started action against factories, brick kilns and vehicles causing pollution on the direction of Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain to prevent smog.

He said that five industrial units including Excel food 202-RB, Azhar Sizing and Tariq Sardar Sizing 66-JB, Hussain Calender and Arif Bashir Sizing 66-JB Dhandra were sealed over use of substandard fuel during last week. He further said that FIRs had been registered against 53 bricks kiln owners for running kilns without zigzag technology while 169 smoke emitting vehicles had also been challaned besides imposing fine of Rs. 102,900 during the same period.

