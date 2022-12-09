UrduPoint.com

5 Injure In Cylinder Blast In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:17 AM

5 injure in cylinder blast in Karachi

Five people including a woman and four children injured in gas cylinder explosion in a house in Baldia Ittehad-Town area of Karachi, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Five people including a woman and four children injured in gas cylinder explosion in a house in Baldia Ittehad-Town area of Karachi, on Thursday.

According to a private media report, as a result of gas cylinder explosion five members of same family sustained burn injuries, including a woman and her four children.

Rescue and Edhi officials reached the site and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Same Baldia SITE Women Gas Family Media

Recent Stories

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

29 seconds ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

30 seconds ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

33 seconds ago
 Discrimination against differently-abled people co ..

Discrimination against differently-abled people condemnable: President

35 seconds ago
 Drone for Attempt to Strike at Russia Was Moderniz ..

Drone for Attempt to Strike at Russia Was Modernized With US Participation - Gav ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.