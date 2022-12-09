5 injure in cylinder blast in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Five people including a woman and four children injured in gas cylinder explosion in a house in Baldia Ittehad-Town area of Karachi, on Thursday.

According to a private media report, as a result of gas cylinder explosion five members of same family sustained burn injuries, including a woman and her four children.

Rescue and Edhi officials reached the site and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.