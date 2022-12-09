UrduPoint.com

5 Injure In Cylinder Blast In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

5 injure in cylinder blast in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Five people including a woman and four children injured in gas cylinder explosion in a house in Baldia Ittehad-Town area of Karachi, on Thursday.

According to a private media report, as a result of gas cylinder explosion five members of same family sustained burn injuries, including a woman and her four children.

Rescue and Edhi officials reached the site and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Same Baldia SITE Women Gas Family Media

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

42 minutes ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

42 minutes ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

44 minutes ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

44 minutes ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

44 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.