5 injured after speeding car overturns in Karachi Layari express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :At least five people including a women and kids were got serious injuries when an apparently fast-moving car overturned on Lyari Expressway in Karachi city on Friday afternoon.

According to details, Traffic police official , a fire erupted in the car after it overturned because of which the passengers were badly hurt in the incident.

The driver who was the children's father was also seriously injured. The children's mother who was in the passenger seat, had minor injuries, traffic official said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical treatment, a private news channel reported.