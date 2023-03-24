UrduPoint.com

5 Injured As Two Motorcycles Collided In Okara

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were injured in a collision between two motorcycles near Faisalabad Road in Okara on Friday.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident took place near Baba Farid Sugar Mills in Okara, where two motorcycles collided due to overspeeding, as a result of which 5 people were injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.

