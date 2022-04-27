UrduPoint.com

5 Injured As Van Overturned In Rojhan

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 10:50 AM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Five persons sustained serious injuries as passenger van overturned after hit by a car near Rajanpur by pass at Serwer Adda on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a passenger van was going to Rajanpur from Rojhan, when it reached near Serwer Adda, it collided with a speeding car which was coming from opposite direction.

Resultantly, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad yaqoob,Ali Khan ,Samad khan and Qudrat Khan sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for treatment. While police concerned said that the incident occurred due to carelessness of car driver.

Pakistan

