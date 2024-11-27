5 injured in Chichawatni road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Five people including four women were injured in a car accident that took place near Chichawatni on Wednesday.

According to the police, a rashly driven car collided with a rikshaw near national highway, Chichawatni road.

In accident five people including four women were injured.

The rescue team rush to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

