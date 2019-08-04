5 injured in children quarrel

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::As many as five persons including a police constable sustained multiple injuries due to children quarreled in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said Sunday that children quarreled with each other over playing in street, later on it was converted into scuffle among their elders and as a result of firing, five persons including police constable Farrukh, Jahanzaib, Muhammad Iqbal, Hammad Shahid and Mazhar Hussain received injries.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted all injured to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where condition of Mazhar was stated to be serious.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation.