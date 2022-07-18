5 injured in clash on rickshaw stand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Five people sustained injuries during a clash on a rickshaw stand in the area of Kotwali police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that two groups indulged in fighting over parking rickshaw first at the rickshaw stand at Narwala Chowk.

Those injured were identified as Imran Arshad (30), Ahmad Arshad (24), Abdul Rehman (27), Ali Sher (18) and Ashraf Ali (35). They all belonged to Chak No 56-JB Chota Kiala. They were shifted to Allied Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.