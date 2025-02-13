Open Menu

5 Injured In Collision Between Mazda Truck And Car

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:16 PM

A collision between a Mazda truck and a car in Abbottabad district on Thursday left five people injured, including two women. Following the crash, the truck fell into a ravine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A collision between a Mazda truck and a car in Abbottabad district on Thursday left five people injured, including two women. Following the crash, the truck fell into a ravine.

Rescue 1122 teams responded quickly to the scene.

According to the rescue service, two individuals in the truck, 22-year-old Kashif and 18-year-old Saad, sustained injuries. Among the car passengers, three people — 50-year-old Azala Bibi, 29-year-old Lubna, and 56-year-old Saleem Khan, reportedly from Swabi — were also injured.

The injured were given first aid at the scene and were then transported to the DHQ Hospital for further treatment.

