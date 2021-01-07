5 injured in different road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Five persons were injured in different road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday, according to Rescue-1122 report.

A spokesperson said 32-year-old Muhammad Waseem, 50-year-old Arshad, 48-year-old Allah Rakhi, 13-year-old Ibrahim Baig and 81-year-old Muhammad Sultan were injured seriously.

Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals.

