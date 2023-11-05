5 injured in fog related accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Five people sustained multiple injuries due to fog-related road accident

in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two vans coming from

opposite direction collided with each other due to poor visibility on roads.

As a result, five passengers identified as Musa Khan (46), his daughter

Shabana (22), Akhtar Hussain (39), Sharif (52) and Amjad (40) received

injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital after providing first aid.