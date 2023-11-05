5 Injured In Fog Related Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Five people sustained multiple injuries due to fog-related road accident
in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two vans coming from
opposite direction collided with each other due to poor visibility on roads.
As a result, five passengers identified as Musa Khan (46), his daughter
Shabana (22), Akhtar Hussain (39), Sharif (52) and Amjad (40) received
injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital after providing first aid.