Open Menu

5 Injured In Fog Related Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

5 injured in fog related accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Five people sustained multiple injuries due to fog-related road accident

in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two vans coming from

opposite direction collided with each other due to poor visibility on roads.

As a result, five passengers identified as Musa Khan (46), his daughter

Shabana (22), Akhtar Hussain (39), Sharif (52) and Amjad (40) received

injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Poor Police Station Road Road Accident Sargodha Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

13 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

15 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

15 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

15 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan