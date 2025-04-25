5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Rickshaw

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) At least five people, including two women and a child, were injured on Friday when an LPG cylinder installed in a rickshaw exploded in the Sulemanpura area near Dargah Sain in Sargodha.

According to rescue officials, the rickshaw was parked inside the house when the gas leaked from the cylinder, causing a powerful explosion, reported a private news channel.

The injured were immediately shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital for treatment.