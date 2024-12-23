5 Injured In Gas Leak Explosion In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A gas leak explosion in a house left a father and his four children injured in People’s Colony, Rawalpindi.
According to rescue officials, the injured have been identified as 42-year-old Sultan, his 3-year-old son Owais, and daughters Wajiha (7), Sadees (6), and Laiba (6), reported a private news channel.
All victims were rushed to the burn unit at Holy Family Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.
Fortunately, none of them are reported to be in critical condition.
