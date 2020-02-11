5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Five persons of a family sustained minor burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of KRL road Near Chatri Chowk here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Five persons of a family sustained minor burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in an area of KRL road Near Chatri Chowk here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas explosion happened at a house in owing to gas leakage when stove was turned on, resulting 5 persons identified as Nazeer 56, Saim 05, Shamshad 38, Irfan Masih 35 and Sandiya of 8 received minor burn injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where they are stated to be stable.