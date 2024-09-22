5 Injured In Kharan Hand Grenade Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A devastating hand grenade blast rocked the Kharan district in Balochistan on Sunday afternoon, injuring at least five people and sending shockwaves through the community.
According to Police sources, the explosive device was detonated remotely which caused significant damage to surrounding structures and injured five persons, a private news channel reported.
Law enforcement personnel rushed to the site and launched efforts to trace the suspects out.
Further investigation was underway.
