5 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Five persons were injured including four women in a collision between a motorcycle and loader rickshaw near Hascol petrol Pump, Wazirabad Road, here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson, 30-year-old Kalsoom, 19-year-old Sana, 34-year-old Razia, 20-year-old Khanai and 21-year-old Asif were injured. Rescue-1122 personnel shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing them the first aid.