5 injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Five people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at Wazirabad Road, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 37-year-old Umar, 23-year-old Salman, 24-year-old Mehak, 18-year-old Mantasha and 7-year-old Haris were seriously injured in road accident at Harar Stop here. Rescue-1122 provided the first aid on the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital.