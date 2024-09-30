5 injured in road accident in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A motorcycle rickshaw overturned resulting in injuries to five people including the driver in the rural area of Chichawatni on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to high speed on the Iqbalnagar link road.

The injured individuals have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital where their condition is reported to be out of danger.