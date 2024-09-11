5 Injured In Tractor Trolley Accident In Pattoki
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Five people were injured when a tractor trolley collided with 11,000 KV electric wires near the Jaja Kalan bridge in Pattoki on Wednesday.
According to the police, the accident occurred when the tractor trolley which was loaded with cargo came into contact with the downed electric wires.
The iron frame of the trolley conducted the current, resulting in the occupants being burned. The injured workers were immediately transported by residents to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The incident happened due to the electric wires hanging low near the Jaja Kalan Bridge which falls under the Lesco Sub-Division Sarai Mughal jurisdiction.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have warned the public to exercise caution when traveling in the area.
APP/zas/378
Recent Stories
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan6 minutes ago
-
Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines6 minutes ago
-
KU symposium Mpox focuses on creating mass awareness6 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center6 minutes ago
-
Besant hall to host launching ceremony of two books on Sep 226 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sahiwal for timely completion of PSIP projects6 minutes ago
-
Govt to unveil a comprehensive plan soon to promote football: PM6 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms11 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region16 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy, a vital communication method: PU VC16 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden saves man from railway track26 minutes ago