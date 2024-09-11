Open Menu

5 Injured In Tractor Trolley Accident In Pattoki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Five people were injured when a tractor trolley collided with 11,000 KV electric wires near the Jaja Kalan bridge in Pattoki on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the tractor trolley which was loaded with cargo came into contact with the downed electric wires.

The iron frame of the trolley conducted the current, resulting in the occupants being burned. The injured workers were immediately transported by residents to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The incident happened due to the electric wires hanging low near the Jaja Kalan Bridge which falls under the Lesco Sub-Division Sarai Mughal jurisdiction.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have warned the public to exercise caution when traveling in the area.

APP/zas/378

