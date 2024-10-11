5 Injured In Two Separate Motorcycle Accidents In Nowshera Virkan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Five people, including a woman, were injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in the Nowshera Virkan area on Friday.
According to the reports, three people, including a woman and a child, were injured in a collision between two motorcycles near Bagh Chowk.
Additionally, two people were injured in a separate motorcycle accident on Matta Road.
It is worth noting that this month, many people across the circle have died due to electrocution.
The injured individuals were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.
The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accidents and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
