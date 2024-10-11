Open Menu

5 Injured In Two Separate Motorcycle Accidents In Nowshera Virkan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

5 injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Five people, including a woman, were injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in the Nowshera Virkan area on Friday.

According to the reports, three people, including a woman and a child, were injured in a collision between two motorcycles near Bagh Chowk.

 

Additionally, two people were injured in a separate motorcycle accident on Matta Road.

It is worth noting that this month, many people across the circle have died due to electrocution.

The injured individuals were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accidents and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Died Circle Nowshera Virkan Bagh Women From

Recent Stories

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

56 seconds ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

2 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

6 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

20 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

21 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

22 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan