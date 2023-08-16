Open Menu

5 Injured Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

5 injured over land dispute

Five people received multiple injuries during a scuffle over land dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Five people received multiple injuries during a scuffle over land dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in scuffle over an old land dispute in Chak 192/R-B Rasool Nagar.

As a result, five people including Anwar Shafi (66), Salamat Ali (40), Sher Gull (40), Khalid Anwar (34) and Shahid Anwar (30) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital where their condition was stated out of danger, he added.

