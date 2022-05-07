5 IPPs power projects likely to start 3,963 MW generation in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :As many as five power projects having accumulative capacity 3963 MW being set up by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) was likely to start commercial operation during the current year.

Official sources told APP here that Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) was providing facilitation to these IPPs projects being set up in various parts of the country.

They said that these projects having total capacity of 3,963 MW were Thar Coal, RLNG and hydel based power generation projects.

Sharing the details, they said these projects were included 330 MW Thar Coal, 1263 MW RLNG, 720 MW Karot hydropower, 330 MW Thar Coal Block-II and 1320 MW Thar Coal Block-I projects.

1,263 MW RLNG based power project being set up at Trimmu (Jhang) has already under testing and commissioning phase and likely to achieve commercial operation in July. Similarly, 1320 MW Thar Coal based power project has already financially closed and some projects were likely to complete in December.

Moreover, 720 MW Karrot hydropower project being set up at Jhelum River was also under construction and expected to start supply electricity in August.

