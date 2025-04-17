Open Menu

5 Juice Plants Fined, 5000kg Substandard Meat Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The food safety teams inspected five juice plants and one ice factory, and imposed Rs. 175,000 fine collectively over multiple food safety violations.

At Tollinton Market, a PFA team inspected 21 meat suppliers and checked over 44,000-kg of poultry meat.

More than 5,000-kg substandard and diseased chicken meat was seized and discarded.

The PFA director general said the seized meat was unfit for human consumption and being prepared for supply to local shops. He added that food handlers lacked valid medical and training certificates while the ice factory was operating under highly unhygienic conditions.

