Open Menu

5 Key MOUs With Saudi Arabia Now Concrete Contracts, Create Jobs: Dr Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM

5 Key MOUs with Saudi Arabia now concrete contracts, create jobs: Dr Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik is optimistic about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) signed with Saudi Arabia, predicting significant outcomes where around five of these MOUs have evolved into concrete contracts and transactions, which will likely boost employment and investment opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said Pakistan's economy has received a significant boost of $2.2 billion thanks to five Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) signed with Saudi Arabia, which have now become concrete contracts.

This development is expected to bring in substantial investments and create new job opportunities in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, IT, education, health, petroleum, mining, energy and food, he mentioned.

Dr. Musadik Malik further stated that some opponent had previously mocked the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with Saudi Arabia, suggesting it was merely a routine practice with little tangible outcome, However, he emphasized that this time would be different.

"Now, people will see that these are not just MOUs on paper but actual transactions and investments materializing," Dr. Malik asserted.

He highlighted that around five of the MOUs have already translated into concrete contracts and transactions, paving the way for increased employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing "brotherly" relationship, sharing common interests, values and a shared foreign policy outlook, particularly in regional and international events, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Agriculture Job Saudi Arabia Industry Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

15 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

15 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

15 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

15 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

15 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

15 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan