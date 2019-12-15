5 kg drug recovered in police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested notorious drug peddlers after recovery of 5 kg drug from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Airport Police arrested Ramzan, Naveed, Tajmal and Adil and recovered 5 kg charas from their custody.

Civil Line police arrested proclaimed offender namely Nadir Khan and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases under the relevant act against all of them and started investigations from them.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal businesses.