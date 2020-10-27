UrduPoint.com
5 Kg Explosive Used In IED Blast: SP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

5 kg explosive used in IED blast: SP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :SP City, Waqar Ahmed here Tuesday confirmed that the blast inside a mosque of a local seminary was carried out through IED in which five kilogram explosive was used.

Talking to journalists, he said, a person with a small bag having four to five kilograms explosive material came and placed it in main hall of the mosque at around 8: a.m.

that blasted at a time when students were being provided religious education.

The SP said ball bearings were also used in the explosive device .

At least seven persons were killed and 70 others got injured at Dir Colony powerful blast. Most of injured were children.

The SP said CCTV footage was being obtained for investigation.

Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar spokesman said 40 injured children were brought to hospital.

