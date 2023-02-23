- Home
5-kg Hash Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Factory area police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5 kg hashish from his possession.
The raiding team during a crackdown arrested the accused Safi ullah Khan.
Police registered case under drug act,said police.
