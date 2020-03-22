UrduPoint.com
5 Kg Hashish, 870 Gm Opium Seized, Three Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession at Kotmomin police limits.

Police spokesman said Sunday that during drive against drug pushers and criminals Kotmomin police team headed by SHO Zafar Abbas have conducted raid at various areas of kotmomin arrested the three accused and recovered 5 kilogram Hashish, 870 gram opium from them.

Accused identified as Bilal Wazir, Muhammad Asim and Mazhar Iqbal.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

