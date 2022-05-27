5-kg opium seized, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him.

A spokesman said that a team of Miani Momin police station, headed by SHO Shahid Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested notorious drug-peddler Haq Nawaz and recovered 5-kg opium and 1.2-kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.