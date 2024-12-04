5 khwarij terrorists eliminated, 2 injured in IBO at Lakki Marwat

Security Forces killed five khwarij terrorists while others two injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Lakki Marwat District on Wednesday, on reported presence of khwarij

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed five khwarij terrorists while others two injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Lakki Marwat District on Wednesday, on reported presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij also got injured,” said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.