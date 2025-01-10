5 khwarij terrorists including ring leader Shafi killed in Maddi D I Khan

The Security Forces on Friday killed five khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi in an intelligence operation (IBO) in general area Maddi Dera Ismail Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces on Friday killed five khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi in an intelligence operation (IBO) in general area Maddi Dera Ismail Khan.

“During conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged khwarij's location, resultantly, five khwarij including Kharji ring leader Shafiullah@Shafi, were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said.